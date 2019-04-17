Telangana Inter 1st year results 2019: The result for the 1st year intermediate exam of Telangana Board will be released on April 18, 2019. The official notification was published on the website on April 15, 2019.

Telangana Inter 1st year results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana, has confirmed in an official notification that the TS inter 1st-year result 2019 will be announced on April 18, 2019. The official notification was published on April 15, 2019. The results will be available online at the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Important dates for the Telangana Board results 2019:

Telangana SSC Board exam results: Last week of April

Telangana intermediate 1st-year board exam result: April 18, 2019.

Telangana intermediate 2nd-year board exam result: April 18, 2019.

Telangana Board Inter 1st year vocational exam result: April 18, 2019.

Telangana Board Inter 2nd year vocational exam result: April 18, 2019.

Telangana Board 1st year intermediate results 2018 analysis:

Telangana Board 1st year Inter results 2019 will be announced on April 18, 2019. More than 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana Board 1st year intermediate examinations.

Total number of students: 4,15,840

Total number of Female students: 2,11,744

Total number of male students: 2,03,622

Overall pass percentage: 62 per cent

Pass percentage among boys: 56.36 per cent

Pass percentage among girls: 68.85 per cent

After the declaration of the Telangana Board Intermediate 1st year result 2019:

It has been stated by the Telangana Board that the online Telangana Board Intermediate Result cannot be considered at the place of the original mark sheet. The Board will issue the original mark sheet via a proper channel within 15 days from the announcement of results. However, the students are advised to keep a printout of the result with them for future references or until the original mark sheet is issued.

Rechecking and Revaluation for the TS board 1st year inter result 2019:

The candidates who are not satisfied by the marks obtained by them can easily apply for rechecking or revaluation of the copies. The Telangana Board will issue a notification for the rechecking and revaluation after the announcement of the result. The fees and other details of the rechecking and revaluation process can be accessed from the official website directly.

