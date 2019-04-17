Telangana inter result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year results 2019 on Thursday i.e., April 18, 2019. Students are required to go to bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. to check their Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year result.

Telangana inter result 2019 on 18th April: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate exams on Thursday i.e., April 18, 2019, at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Besides, these links, the candidates can check their scores on examresults.net.

A TSBIE official has confirmed that the results will be out anytime on April 18, 2019. The timing for the same is expected to be announced by the end of the day.

How to check Telangana inter result 2019:

Go to official websites bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Enter your roll number, other details and the captcha in the window that pops up

Once you have entered your details, your 1st and 2nd-year intermediate result will be displayed on the screen

Download your results and take a print out as well for future references.

Telangana Board Result 2019:

The result will be declared on April 18, 2019, as confirmed by a board official. The 1st year exam for the same was conducted from February 27, 2019, to March 16, 2019, while the 2nd year exams were conducted from February 28, 2019, to March 18, 2019. Last year result of both 1st and 2nd-year students was announced on April 14, 2019.

Official sites of Telangana Board Results:

Link 1: http://results.cgg.gov.in/

Link 2: http://bie.telangana.gov.in/

The result will be announced anytime on April 18, 2019. Students are requested to keep go through the website on a constant basis.

Over 9 lakh students sat for the exam this year and nearly 4.7 lakh registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

