Telangana inter result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the Telangana inter 1st and 2nd-year results today i.e., April 18, 2019. Students are required to go to bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. to check their Telangana inter 1st and 2nd-year result.

A TSBIE official has confirmed that the results will be out anytime today, though it’s likely to be released in the evening.

Here’s how to check Telangana inter result 2019:

Go to official websites bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Enter your roll number, other details and the captcha in the window that pops up

Once you have entered your details, your 1st and 2nd-year intermediate result will be displayed on the screen

Download your results and take a print out as well for future references.Besides this, students can also register themselves on the government app named as ‘T App Folio’ using roll number to get the result related updates.

Telangana Intermediate Result 2019: Required Passing marks

A minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80, in theory, is what the students are required to score.

Official sites of Telangana Board Results:

Link 1: http://results.cgg.gov.in/

Link 2: http://bie.telangana.gov.in/

