Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will announce the results for 1st and 2nd year 2019 inter results today on Thursday, April 18 at 5 pm on the official website results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, according to the board officials. TS results will be declared on the websites such as manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. Information regarding the timings is not mentioned in the official notification.

The results will be first announced in a press conference, and then made available to the students online on the mentioned websites. This year, the TS result has been delayed, earlier it was declared in the second week of April. As per reports, due to unavoidable circumstances, the board pushed the release dates.

Steps to check Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Submit your roll number or admit card number and with details under TS Inter Results 2019 tab.

Step 3: Verify all the details. Then, click on the submit button.

Step 4: Telangana Board inter result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully

Step 6: Download scorecard. Print it for future use.

TS Telangana Inter result 2019: Past year analysis

In 2018, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education had declared the first and second year exam results on April 13. Girls outperformed boys. Pass percentage of the boys of the first year was 62.35 and second year was 67.25.

Out of 4,55,789 students who appeared for TSBIE first year examinations, 2,84,224 were declared passed. Among girls pass percentage was 69% and boys 55.66%.

In the second year, out of 4,29,378 appeared students, 2,88,772 students passed the examination. Again, the girls scored better than boys and the pass percentage was 73.25. While, the pass percentage of the boys was 61%.

