Telangana inter result 2019 to be declared today: In Telangana, the candidates who had appeared for the intermediate examinations of 1st and 2nd year 2019 inter results conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education can check their results today on Thursday, April 18 on the official websites results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in. Apart from these official websites, TS results will be available on other official websites such as manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. As per reports, the result will be declared by 5 pm on Thursday, however, it is not mentioned on the official website.

TS Intermediate Results 2019: T App Folio

To make the result even more accessible, the state government’s mobile application has provided ‘T App Folio’ so that candidates can check their result conveniently. Through this app, students can also fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in the form of an alert after the declaration.

TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS – TS INTER RESULT



TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 – Inter II Year

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN2 REGISTRATION NO –

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2 REGISTRATION NO –

Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 – TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN1 REGISTRATION NO –

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1 REGISTRATION NO –

Send it to 56263

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 62.35% in the Telangana Inter 1st year exams. While, in the Telangana 2nd Intermediate results 2018, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 67%. At an approx, 9.63 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Part-I and Part-II exams 2018.

In Telangana, the Intermediate part I and part II examination for the academic year 2018-19 began on Feb 28, 2019 till March 18, 2019.

