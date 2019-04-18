Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is ready to announce Intermediate Ist and 2nd year result 2019 today. As per the earlier announcement, the results are expected to release on April 18 till 5 pm in the evening. Telangana State Board is going to release the result in the form of grade points or CGPA, ranging from 3 to 10.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has scheduled the release of results for Intermediate Ist and 2nd-year @ bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in today till 5 pm. The board is gearing up to release the Intermediate Ist and 2nd-year result 2019 today, on April 18, as per the schedule announced earlier. The result will be declared on the official website of Telangana State Board and the students can check results at any of the two websites bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana State Board is going to release the result in the form of grade points or CGPA, ranging from 3 to 10. The students who score between 0 to 34 marks will get 3-grade points (CGPA) and the highest CGPA, which is 10, will be given to the students who score between 91-100.

Telangana Intermediate Result 2019: Least passing marks!

The students who sat for the examinations under Telangana State Board should know the least numbers required to pass the examination. The students need to score at least a minimum of 35 percent in each and every subject and also get 28 marks out of 80 in theory to clear the examination. The rules are the same for all and will be followed by the board.

As the results are approaching, the students should know how to check their results in the easiest way possible. To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the easy steps to check your score, take a look!

Step 1: Go on the official website of Telangana State Board bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link

Step 3: Provide the required credentials to log in including your roll number and password f

Step 4: Now, your scores will flash on the screen

Step 5: Download the result immediately and take a print out for further use.

Not just this, the students are also given other facilities by the board. The candidates can easily register themselves on the government app named as ‘T App Folio’ by providing the roll number. The app will give you the latest updates regarding the result.

