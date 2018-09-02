Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: The Office of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, the government of Telangana has invited applications for the post of Panchayat Secretary through its official website. Candidates can now check their eligibility criteria by logging into the website and start applying for the same from September 3, 2018.

Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates by the Office of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, the government of Telangana for filling up the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary through its official portal online. Interested candidates can check the official website – tspri.cgg.gov.in and go through the detailed notification before applying.

The candidates can log into the official website and fill up the application form starting from September 3, 2018. According to the notification on the official website, the last date for submitting the online application form has been scheduled for September 12, 2018. The official notification read, “Submission of Application will start from September 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM and close on September 12, 2018 at 11:59 PM (midnight).”

ALSO READ: Result declared! NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 June results released, check @ nios.ac.in

Steps to check the Official Notification online:

Log into the official website of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment office, tspri.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Apply Online for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post” Candidates will be directed to a different page For those who have not registered, click on the “New User Registration” button Registered candidates directly login with the registered mobile number and password Now fill in the details on the application form and follow the instructions Click on Submit Application Take a print out of the application form

To go to the official website and apply directly online, click on this link: https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/

ALSO READ: NTA JEE Mains 2019: Registration for UGC NET 2018 & JEE Mains 2019 started @ nta.ac.in

ALSO READ: UPTET 2018: UPBEB to release official notification for TET 2018 soon @ upbeb.org, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More