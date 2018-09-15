Telangana Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018: The last date for filling up the online application form for the post of TS Panchayat Secretary through the official website of Office of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, the government of Telangana is today. Candidates can log into the website and submit their applications by midnight.

Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: The Office of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, the government of Telangana has extended the last date for submission of the applications for the post of Junior Panchayat Secretary on its official website. Interested candidates who have not yet filled up the online application form can submit their forms till September 15, 2018.

Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was September 13, 2018. Candidates can log in to the official website https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/ and complete the application process by midnight today. Candidates are also advised to go through the detailed notification before applying.

Candidates can check the following steps to apply online:

Visit the official website of Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment office, tspri.cgg.gov.in Click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Apply Online for Junior Panchayat Secretary Post” on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a different page For those who have not registered, click on the “New User Registration” button Registered candidates directly login with the registered mobile number and password Now fill in the details on the application form and follow the instructions Submit the application form online Take a print out of the form for future reference

To go to the official website and apply directly online, click on this link: https://tspri.cgg.gov.in/

