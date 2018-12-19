Telangana Panchayat Secretary Results 2018: Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) has announced the Junior Panchayat Secretary examinations 2018 results through its official website. All the candidates who had appeared in the written examination for the recruitment to the Secretary posts can check their respective result by logging into either of the following official websites – tspri.cgg.gov.in or tsprrecruitment.in.

According to reports, the Panchayat Secretary examinations 2018 was conducted by the authority on October 10 this year in two different sessions. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the authority for engaging candidates to 9,355 vacant positions under the government. Candidates can check the result of Panchayat Secretary Recruitment Examination 2018 with the help of the instructions given here for the convenience of the candidates:

Steps to download Panchayat Secretary examinations 2018 result:

Visit the official website of (TSPRI) – tsprrecruitment.in

Search for the “Written Examination Results” link on the homepage of the website

On clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the registration or roll number printed on the Admit Card and date of birth in the given space

Click on Submit

Now, another page will be displayed

Here, click on “Download” option

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference if necessary

Candidates should note that those who qualify in the written examination will be given an appointment letter by December 25, 2018. Candidates will be given a remuneration of Rs 15,000 per month. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) by clicking on this link: https://www.tsprrecruitment.in/

