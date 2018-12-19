The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has finally declared the result for their Junior Panchayat Secretary examinations. The candidates who sat for the examination are advised to check and download their result from the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj @ tspri.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has finally declared the result for their Junior Panchayat Secretary examinations. The candidates who sat for the examination are advised to check and download their result from the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj @ tspri.cgg.gov.in.

The examination for Junior Panchayat Secretary was held on October 10, 2018. The question paper included two different papers, one was of General Studies and Mental ability while the other one was of Telangana Panchayat Raj act 2018. According to the rules of the exam, a negative marking has also be done. For every wrong answer, the one-fourth mark has been deducted. This examination was organised to select candidates for 9,355 vacancies.

Now that the results for the examination are out, the aspirants can check it and find out whether they are qualified it or not. The candidates who get selected will receive the appointment letter before or on December 25. The final selection will be done on the basis of the total number of marks acquired by the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Under and according to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 (Act.No.5 of 2018), the Junior Panchayat Secretary shall divide the duties and perform all the responsibilities assigned to them.

Well, for now, you can easily find out the results by following these 5 simple steps! Take a look:

1. Go on the official website of Telangana State Panchayat Raj @tsprrecruitment.in

2. Find and click on the “Written Examination Results” option present on the homepage itself.

3. Now, fill in the details required like hall ticket, registration number or date of birth.

4. As soon as your result appears on your screen, download it immediately.

5. Save your downloaded result somewhere for further use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More