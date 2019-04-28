Telangana police driving, mechanic recruitment 2019: The hall ticket for the driving test or mechanic trade test has been released by the Telangana state-level police recruitment Board on its official website tslprb.in. The candidates who are willing to download the same till April 30, 2019, 12 am. Those who had qualified the physical efficiency test will be eligible for the trade test.

Telangana police driving, mechanic recruitment 2019: The Telangana state-level police recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the driving test or mechanic trade test on its official website tslprb.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the admit cards will be available till April 30, 2019, 12 am. The admit card has been made available only to those who had qualified the physical efficiency test and are eligible for the trade test. The trade test also counts the driving and mechanic test. Both examinations will be counted at SAR CPL Amberpet, Hyderabad.

TSLPRB driver, mechanic admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, tslprb.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘driver/mechanic admit card’ in the main tab on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number on the log-in page.

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take out a print out for future use.

The interested candidates are requested to download the admit card. Take out a print out of the same. It is necessary for the candidates to carry the valid admit card to the examination hall, otherwise, their candidature can be cancelled. A total of 231 vacancies are needed to be filled through this recruitment process, at the level of stipendiary cadet trainee.

The candidates whose Admit Cards could not be downloaded may send an e-mail to support @tsplrb.in or contact us on 9393711110 or 93919005006.

Candidates are advised to visit their venue of driving test/ mechanic trade test one day before the actual date of the test.

