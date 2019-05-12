Telangana SSC Class 10th Result 2019: The result for the Telangana SSC class 10th examinations is going to be announced tomorrow. The result will be first declared through a press conference and after that, it will be uploaded on the official website, telangana.gov.in.

Telangana SSC Class 10th Result 2019: The Telangana state board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has confirmed that the Telangana SSC result 2019 will be declared on Monday, May 13, 2019, The result will be first declared through a press conference and after that, it will be uploaded on the websites. All the students who have appeared in the Telangana SSC class 10th examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Telangana board, bse.telangana.gov.in, after the declaration of the result. The result for the Telangana SSC class 10th will be available on various websites including India results and Manabadi. Students can check their result by visiting these websites too but all of them are advised to cross-check their result on the official websites.

In the year 2018, the Telangana SSC results were declared on April 27. The overall pass percentage in the AP board class 10th Board exams was 83 per cent. A total number of 2125 schools has recorded 100 per cent results on the other hand 21 schools have zero per cent results.

How to check the Telangana SSC result 2019 via SMS:

Type TS10Roll Number and send it to 56263.

According to the last year faculties, here is a list of ways to check the Telangana SSC result 2019:

Type TS10<space>Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Type SSC<space>Roll Number and send it to 58888.

Make a voice call to 53333530 to access results.

Numbers for record mode: 52070511, 52070 and 58888511

All the students need to keep this in mind that if they will check the Telangana SSC Results 2019 through SMS, they will only get the allocated scores according to the grading system which is used for the TS SSC result 2019. Instead of the actual marks, the students will only get to know the grades.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App