Telangana SSC Exam 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana State, Hyderabad has released the examination date sheet and timetable for SSC, OSSC and vocational candidates for both regular and private mode on the official website bsetelangana.org. The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website. According to the date sheet, the SSC exams will start from March 16. The exams will end on April 2, 1019. However, the academic course subjects are common for both SSC and OSSC candidates.

According to the official notification, the examination paper will be divided into different question paper sets. If any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled. Also, if any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified. The candidates need to be fully prepared before taking the examination. Check out the whole syllabus which every candidate should not miss.

Telangana SSC exams 2019: Check syllabus

The syllabus will be divided into several sections such as Mathematics, English, Science,

Nutrition, Social Science,

Mathematics

Real Numbers, Sets, Polynomials, Pair of Linear, Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations, Progressions, Coordinate Geometry, Similar Triangles, Tangents and Secants to a Circle, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.

English

Verb, Adjective, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.

Science

Physics

Heat, Reflection of Light, Refraction of Light, Refraction of Light at Curved Surface, Electric Current, Electromagnetism

Chemistry

Chemical Reactions, Acids, Bases and Salts, The Periodic Table, Structure of Atom, chemical Bonding, Principles of Metallurgy, Carbon and its Compounds

Nutrition

Food Supplying System, Respiration – The Energy Releasing System, Transportation – The Circulatory System, Excretion – The Wastage Disposing System, Coordination – The Linking System, Coordination in Life Processes, Reproduction – The Generating System, Heredity – From Parent to Progeny, Our Environment – Our Concern Natural Resources.

Social Science

History

The World Between Wars (1900-1950): Part – I, The World Between Wars (1900-1950): Part – II, National Liberation Movements in the Colonies, National Movement in India – Partition and Independence: 1939-1947, Independent India (The First 30 Years – 1947-77), Emerging Political Trends 1977 to 2000, Post – war World and India, Social Movements in our Times, The Movement for the Formation of our Telangana State

Geography

India: Relief Features, Climate of India, Indian Rivers and Water Resources

Civics

People, Settlement and Migration, The Making of Independent India’s Constitution, Citizens and the Governments

Economics

Ideas of Development, Production and Employment, Rampur: A Village Economy, Globalisation, Food Security and Sustainable Development with Equity.

