Telangana SSC exams 2019 date sheet: The Telangana Board of Education has released the datesheet for Class 10 final examination to be conducted by the Board next year on its official website. Candidates can download the same from - bsetelangana.org.

Telangana SSC exam 2019 Datesheet: The Telangana SSC exam 2019 timetable has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana State, Hyderabad ( BSE TS), on its official website. All the students appearing for the examination can check the same by logging into the website -bsetelangana.org. The Telangana Board is going to conduct the Class 10 or Matriculation examination from March 16 which will go on till April 2, 2019.

Moreover, the Board has released the OSSC and vocational candidates for both regular and private mode as well. Candidates can check the following instructions to download the Telangana SSC exams 2019 datesheet or schedule from the official website of the Board. Also, the syllabus of Mathematics and English for the examination has been given for students’ reference here.

How to download the Telangana SSC Exam datesheet 2019?

Visit the official website of Secondary Education Telangana State, Hyderabad ( BSE TS) as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads, “Telangana SSC exam 2019 timetable”

On clicking on it, candidates will be taken to the PDF

Download the same and rtake a print out of the same for reference

To go to the official website of the Board and download the timetable, click on this link:

Mathematics

Sets, Real Numbers, Polynomials, Similar Triangles, Pair of Linear, Quadratic Equations, Progressions, Equations in Two Variables, Coordinate Geometry, Tangents and Secants to a Circle, Mensuration, Probability, Statistics, Trigonometry.

English

Verb, Punctuation, Prepositions, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Adjective, Conjunctions, Tenses, Reading Comprehension, Articles, Writing, Vocabulary.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More