Telangana SSC result 2019: Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) which was expected to release the class 10 result today i.e. Monday, May 6 has now announced that the result may not be declared today and will be released in the third week of May. The result will be out on the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.anytime in the third week of May.

Reports suggest that a board official has completed the evaluation process and the result will be announced most likely by or after May 10, 2019. The TBSE SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam took place from March 16 to April 2, 2019, and students are advised to constantly track the website to get result related updates. Besides the official website, the students can also check their website on examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.The 2018 class 10 result wasannounced on April 27 with 83.78 per cent overall pass percentage.

Telangana SSC result 2019: Here’s how to check, whenever the result is declared

Go to the official website bse.telangana.gov.in Click the TS SSC 2019 result link Mention your details including registration number, date of birth to view your class 10 board result After you have submitted the result, your result will be appearing on the screen Once the result is displayed on the screen, download and save it followed by taking a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the year 2019 for the TSBSE is full of ups and downs following suicide cases reported in the state after the intermediate result was announced. Students have been demanding a re-evaluation of all intermediate answer sheets over the alleged blunder in this year class 12 results.

