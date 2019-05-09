Telangana SSC Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the TS SSC Result for 2018-2019 batch on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in in the third week of May. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the list of websites mentioned below.

Telangana SSC Result 2019 @ bse.telangana.gov.in: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education will declare the TS SSC result 2019 in the third week of May on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. Each and every student who appeared for the TS Class 10th examination from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to stay calm and wait for the State Education Board of Telangana to release the TS Class 10th Result 2019 on the mentioned above websites.

The Secondary Education secretary was quoted saying that they have evaluated the papers in 3 stages. If any student has got 0 marks in any subject, the education board will re-check it twice to avoid any kind of problems for the child. The evaluation process has been completed by the teachers of the board. It takes normally 15 day time after the evaluation to release the TS BSE results 2019.

Note: Soon after the declaration of the result, students can visit the official website to check and download their result. For that, all the students who appeared for the examination will have to keep their admit card along with seat number and center number ready as it will be used to log in to the website to check the Telangana Board Result 2019.

Steps to check and download Telangana Secondary Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in. Step 2: Click to the link that reads TS SSC result 2019.

Click to the link that reads TS SSC result 2019. Step 3: Enter your roll number, seat number, centre number and name.

Enter your roll number, seat number, centre number and name. Step 4: Submit your credentials.

Submit your credentials. Step 5: Your TS SSC 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Your TS SSC 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and take a print of your BSE Telangana Result for future reference.

List of websites to check and download TS SSC result 2019 via websites when it is declared by the Telangana Education Board:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App