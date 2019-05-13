Telangana SSC result, TS 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Education is going to declare the Telangana SSC or TS Class 10th result 2019 on its official website today. Students can check their results on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, results.shiksha, vidyavision.com and schools9.com.

Telangana SSC result, TS 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Education is going to declare the Telangana SSC or TS Class 10th result 2019 on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in today, May 13. The results will be announced for students who have appeared in the final examination for school leaving certificate enrolled in schools for the session 2018-19. Candidates can also check other websites like Students can check their Telangana Matric results on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, results.shiksha, vidyavision.com and schools9.com.

This year, above 5,52 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana SSC Exams, which include 2,55,318 male and 2,52,492 female students. Students from 11,023 schools have participated in the Telangana Board Matriculation examinations held at various examination centres across the state. The TS 10th examination was conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

How to download the TS 10th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of TS Board as mentioned above – bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “TS SSC result 2019 download link”

Click on the link and wait

The students will be taken to a new window

Here, fill in the necessary credentials such as your registration number and date of birth, to access the Telangana SSC Board Result 2019.

After submitting the details, TS 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Students can also take a print out for reference if necessary

Telangana SSC result, TS 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

The TS Board official website currently displays – “SSC Results March – 2019 (Available from 13-05-2019 11:30 AM onwards”

According to the latest reports, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the AP SSC 10th results today or by tomorrow on its official website.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2019 will also be announced shortly and students who have appeared in the Board examination of Andhra Pradesh can check their results by logging into the official website – http://home.bseap.org/. Students need to follow newsx.com for more updates regarding the same or click on this link to know date, time and steps to check results at bseap.org

Last year 5,33,701 students had appeared in the TS SSC or Class 10th or Matric examination, and the Board had reportedly registered a 83.78 pass percentage. Reports also say that there was a slight decline from the TS SSC 2017 result which had registered 84.15% pass.

This year, the TS SSC 10th examination was conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2019 where more than 5 lakh students have appeared. Students have been eagerly waiting for their results since the last day of the TS SSC Exam.

According to an official notification, the students will receive e-copy of their mark sheets on online through the official portal of the Telangana Board. The official website to check the TS SSC Result 2019 is https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/

Websites to Check

results.cgg.gov.in examresults.net manabadi.com indiaresults.com vidyatoday.in vidyavision.com schools9.com and results.shiksha

Live Updates

