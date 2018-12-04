TS Telangana SSC 2019 Exam Timetable: The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana has published the timetable for the 2019 examinations on its official website. Students appearing for the examination next year can download the datesheet by logging into - http://bsetelangana.org.in/.

TS Telangana SSC 2019 Exam Timetable: The Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana has released the schedule or datesheet for the upcoming SSC, OSSC and SSC vocational course Public examinations for the next session on its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear in the written examination are advised to check the official website of the authority and download the schedule or timetable.

According to the schedule released, the examination is going to start from the month of March 16, 2018 and will go on till April 2 next year. All the candidates appearing for the examination must note that there will be only one shift throughout the examination. All the examinations will be held in the morning session. Moreover, candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the timetable or examination schedule from the official website of the Board.

How to download the Telangana SSC 2019 Exam Timetable 2019?

Log in to the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana – http://bsetelangana.org.in/

Search for the link that reads, “ Telangana SSC 2019 Exam Timetable 2019 ” and click on it

” and click on it Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Now, go through the PDF thoroughly and download the same

Take a print out of the timetable for reference if necessary

To go to the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana, click on this link: http://bsetelangana.org.in/#

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More