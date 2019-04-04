The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for 1st and 2nd-year examination for the academic year was held in February-March, 2019. The Ist year exams held from 27th Feb to March 16. The 2nd year exams were conducted from Feb 28 to March 18.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the result of Intermediate results in the month of April. Meanwhile, the Board has not revealed by the Board when the results will be declared. As per reports, The Board officials have reiterated that the examination results will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The state of Telangana has been slated for polls 2019 on April 11. The counting of which will be held on May 23. The Telangana elections will be held on a single phase.

Meanwhile, The Board has notified that results for the exams held in Feb-Mar will be declared in the last week of April.

Here is how to check TS Intermediate IST and @nd year result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

2. Click on website link at bie.telangana.gov.in

3. After the click, a new page will appear on your screen

4. Fill up all the details appears on the screen

5. The website will let you fill up the hall ticket and roll no.

6. Your exam results will appear on the computer screen

7. Download the result and keep it for future reference

