The TS ECET 2019 exam, conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, will take place on May 11

Telangana CET 2019 exam dates released: The exam dates for various Telangana Common Entrance Tests have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The candidates who wish to apply for these State Common Entrance Tests are advised to check the schedule given below. As per the exam schedule released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, the exams will commence with Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). The Engineering exams will be held from May 3 to 6, Agriculture and Pharma stream o May 8 and 9 and EdCET on May 30, 31.

The TS ECET 2019 exam, conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, will take place on May 11. Similarly, the TS ICET 2019 exam will be held on May 23 and 24. This exam will be conducted by Kakatiya University. The interested students are advised to visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for more details.

The Osmania University will conduct the LawCET, PG LawCET, Post Graduate Engineering CET and Education LawCET will be held on May 26, PGCET from May 27 to 29 and EdCET on May 30 and 31.

Know about the Telangana State Council of Higher Education:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education is a statutory body of Telangana government that coordinates between the University Grants Commission, the State government and the universities.

