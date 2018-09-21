TSLPRB Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the Telangana Police constable post-2018 has been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website, tslprb.in. The candidates can visit the website to download their Telangana Police Constable exams admit card. There are a series of steps which you can follow to download your TSLPRB admit card 2018.

In case, if the applicants find difficulty in downloading the Hall Tickets, they are requested to either send an e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

Following are the simple steps to download their hall ticket.

1.) Visit the website Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board – www.tslprb.in.

2) Go to the hall ticket link for the TS Police Constable Hall Ticket available on the homepage.

3) Enter the required credentials on the log in page.

4) Click on the link to download the admit card or hall ticket.

5) Take out a print out of the admit card for future reference.

6) Check the required details printed on your admit card after downloading. If the mentioned details are not correct, immediately inform the concerned authorities.

The examination is expected to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on 30 September 2018.

For the uninitiated, at least four lakh candidates have registered this year for the Telangana Police Constable Examination.

