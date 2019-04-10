Telangana State Open School 2019: The admit cards for the 2019 April-May has been released the SSC and Intermediate exams by the Telangana Open School Society or TOSS on the official website telenganaopenschool.org. Candidates who had appeared these examinations can download the admit cards from the official website.

Telangana State Open School 2019: Telangana Open School Society or TOSS, has released the admit cards for the 2019 April-May, SSC and Intermediate exams on the official website telenganaopenschool.org. All those who applied to appear for these examinations can download the admit cards from the official website. Earlier, the society released the schedule of both the examination. SSC will begin April 24 and will continue till May 6. The intermediate examination will also begin on April 24 and will continue until April 9, 2019.

The General and Vocational subjects practical examinations for Intermediate class will be held from May 10th to May 14th, 2019. All the examinations will start at 8.30 am and end on 11.30 am. The candidates candirectly access through this link

Telangana State Open School 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the TS Open School official website.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the SSC/Inter 2019 hall ticket. There is also an alternative link, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the relevant exam. Enter the relevant details. Click on ‘Download Hall ticket’ link.

Step 4: Download hall ticket of which you take out a print.

Telangana State Open School 2019: Objectives of TSOS

The basic objective of TOSS is to identify the educational needs of the children/persons of the State who are generally not catered to by the formal system of school education in order to provide opportunities for school education upto pre-degree level through open and distance learning (ODL) mode. At the same time, the basic purpose is to enhance learning capability in open and distance learning system.

