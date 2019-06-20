TS PGECET 2019 Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) Result 2019 on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The exam was held by the Osmania University in May 2019. A total of 17,722 candidates appeared in the examination. Students can visit the following steps and download their scores.

TS PGECET 2019 Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) Result 2019 on the official website on Thursday, June 20. Candidates, who appeared in the exam, can visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in and download their scores. It was held for getting admission to postgraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Technology etc.

The TS PGECET 2019 Results was announced by TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy. As many as 17,722 candidates took part in the examination which was held in Hyderabad and Warangal. The exam was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE in May 2019. The students have registered a pass percentage of 88.27 per cent. Earlier, the TSCHE has said that the TS PGECET 2019 Result would be announced today.

Steps to download TS PGECET 2019 Result:

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the download score link. Enter your credentials and hit submit option. TS PGECET 2019 Result will appear on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

About TSCHE: The TSCHE was formed by the order of the government of Telangana after adopting the APSCHE Act 16 of 1988 as per the provisions of the AP Reorganization ACT 2014. The TSCHE is a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission, state government and the varsities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App