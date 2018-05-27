The answer keys for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TICET) is all set to be released by the TSCHE on its official website on May 23. Candidates can check their answers as soon as it is out and submit their challenges against the preliminary answer keys before June 4, 2018.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TICET) was successfully conducted on May 23 this year and reports say that the preliminary answer keys for the examination is going to be released by the examination conducting body soon. The Answer keys will be available on the official website of the ICET and those candidates who had appeared for the entrance examinations this year can check their answer keys on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can tally their answers with the answer keys uploaded on the site and they can challenge the answers if they have any doubts.

Moreover , it has been learned that the final answer keys will also be made available on the official website after a week of releasing the preliminary answer keys. On behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, the examination is conducted every year by the Kakatiya University. The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test is the gateway for admissions into various colleges and universities of the state.

ALSO READ: CBSE 2018 Class 12 board results out, check score card @ cbseresults.nic.in

Candidates can download their answer keys with the help of the following steps:

Go to the official website of the TSCHE, i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in On the home page search for the desired link that might read, ICET 2018 Answer Keys, and click on the same Candidates would be directed to a new pdf page Download the page and take a print out of the same

Moreover, the candidates who have doubts and wants to challenge the answers have to submit their challenges against the preliminary answer keys not later than June 4, 2018.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 results declared; Twitterati rejoices with memes

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App