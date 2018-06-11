Telangana TS ICET results 2018: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the Telangana ICET Results 2018 on its official website soon. The dates are yet to be confirmed by the Board, however students are advised to check the official website for important notifications regarding the declaration of Telangana TS ICET results 2018.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be declaring the Telangana ICET Results 2018 very soon on its official website. According to earlier reports, the results should have been declared on June 10, 2018, however, it has now been delayed due to unknown reasons.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination this year are advised to wait patiently as it will be out very soon. The Board is yet to confirm the date and time as the official website only say that results for ICET examination 2018 would be announced soon in the month of June itself.

The Telangana ICET Results 2018 will be published on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in as soon as it is declared. The TS ICET examinations is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admissions into MBA, MCA and other programmes in the state of Telangana.

Candidates can check Telangana ICET Results 2018 by following the instructions given below:

Visit the official website of Telangana ICET: icet.tsche.ac.in On the home page, click on the link that read “ICET Results 2018” Candidates will be directed to a new page Enter details such as roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format Your result will appear on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

Nearly, 61,439 students have reportedly appeared in the TS ICET 2018 examination at 60 centres across the state on May 23 and 24 this year. The counselling dates for TS ICET 2018 is expected to be announced soon after the announcement of the results. Reports however, say that Kakatiya University it is likely to be declared around the first week of July 2018.

To go to the official link of Telangana ICET click here: http://icet.tsche.ac.in/

