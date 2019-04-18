TS Manabadi Inter Results 2019 Results declared Live Updates: The official site for Telangana Inter results are bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.inbie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Manabadi Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results 2019 results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.co.in. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE will release the Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results 2019 today.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 to be out at bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and the second year examinations today at 5 pm on bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The candidates can also check their results @ examresults.net. For the last couple of days, it has been reported that the results will be declared today, April 18, 2019, at around 5 pm. The results will also be hosted on manabadi.co.in.

The results are going to come within 30 minutes now. Telangana students have to only wait for 30 minutes as we come closer to the result deceleration time. The official site for Telangana Inter results are bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.inbie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. These results are also known as Manabadi Inter results 2019.

The anticipation is high as the result time is near for TS inter results from manabadi. Students are awaiting results on the official site for TS inter results 2019, which is bie.telangana.gov.in.

Here’s how to check Telangana inter result 2019:

Go to official websites bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Enter your roll number, other details and the captcha in the window that pops up

Once you have entered your details, your 1st and 2nd-year intermediate result will be displayed on the screen

Download your results and take a print out as well for future references. Besides this, students can also register themselves on the government app named as ‘T App Folio’ using roll number to get the result related updates.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 to be out @ bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Live Updates:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled to release the results of the intermediate first and second year examinations today @ 5 pm. The students are being informed that the students can check the results through the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com

It is important to note for Telangana inter students, to check the official sites of Manabadi board. The results will be declared for 1st year and 2nd year students.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 can also be checked through the phone. Students have to dial 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state to check their results.

TSBIE IPE result announcement due to start soon. Dr Janardhan Reddy is the chief guest at the announcement of the TS Intermediate Results. Soon after that, the TS Intermediate Results 2019 will be published online on the board’s official websites. Almost 10 lakh students will get the outcome of their hard work.

Telangana TS Inter Results for 2018 was declared on April 14, 2018. From the 9 lakh students who have appeared for the exams in 2019, nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam while 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

This is already three minutes past five. The Telangana board official site had announced that the results will be declared after 5 pm. The students are patiently waiting for the results to be declared.

TSBIE Press Conference for intermediate results has begun. The students are advised to keep their calm. The results will soon be available, however, the Telangana board official site is currently not working due to heavy traffic. Also, All THE BEST for students waiting for their Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 results.

Students are advised to keep refreshing the page of the official website of the Telangana board results. The students should keep the fact in mind that the result has been announced but released. Thus, students are advised to keep patience.

Reports said that the girls have surpassed boys in the pass percentage. Students will face issue accessing their results right now but it will soon be available.

None of the websites is currently working. It seems that the site has been choked due to heavy traffic.

Telangana TS Inter Results for 2019 is currently available @ results.cgg.gov.in. It has been reported that the pass percentage for TS 1st year have dropped from last year.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 pass percentage for the second year is 65% while 59.5% for the first year.

Reports said that the girl outperformed boys scoring 62.2% in the first year while the boys are at 62.2%. Similarly, in the second year too, the girls scored 71.5% and the boys are at 58.2%.

