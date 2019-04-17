Telangana TS inter result 2019 on 18th April: The number of students who have appeared in the TS inter exams 2019 was over 9 lakh. Nearly 4.7 lakh students had appeared for the general exam and the remaining number appeared for the second year intermediate exams. The board has advised students to keep their admit cards ready and other details to be required to check the results online. To check Telangana TS inter result 2019 visit at tsbie.cgg.gov.in , results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com

Telangana TS inter result 2019 on 18th April: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the results for the first and second-year intermediate exams tomorrow, April 18, 2019, on their official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in , results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. The students who have appeared in the TS inter exams were over 9 lakh. Nearly 4.7 lakh students had appeared for the general exam and remaining students appeared for the second year intermediate exams.

As per officials, the result for the first and second year will be announced online on the official website @ bie.telangana.gov.in as the TSBIE inter result 2019 will also be available on other websites as well- @ newsx.com. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and other details to be required to check the results online.

This is exactly a month after the exams were concluded on March 18, 2019. The TSBIE last year as well declared the results a month after the IPE exams concluded.

Meanwhile, the Telangana board has advised the aspirants to stay away from rumours and other information that is being spread regarding the inter Ist and 2nd-year result 2019.

The candidates who attempted the examination and have been waiting eagerly for the results can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the TS Intermediate result 2019.

Steps to check the Telangana TS Intermediate result 2019:

1. Visit the official website of @ bie.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the homepage of TS Board results

3. Fill the required information

4. Click on the submit button

5. Download the results and take the printout of the result for future reference

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year examination from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March. Last year, the TS inter results for 1st and 2nd year were released on 14 April.

The Board’s Ist year Intermediate Result mark sheets will be delivered to the students through proper channel within 15 days after the announcement of results.

Meanwhile, the board has announced that the students should keep a printout document of the result to use them until the original documents are issued by the respective board so as to pursue the higher course.

