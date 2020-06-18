Telangana TS Inter Results 2020, Download TSBIE intermediate 1st, 2nd year result, Manabadi inter results 2020, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in: The Telangana intermediate results for both the years were released today by the education minister through video conference. Medchal district emerged as the top-performing state with an overall passing percentage of 76%

Telangana TS Inter Results 2020, Download TSBIE intermediate 1st, 2nd year result, Manabadi inter results 2020, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in: The Telangana intermediate results for both 1st and 2nd year were released today at 3 pm on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the state board had to postpone the exam for two papers, which was later held in June.

While the board simultaneously had begun evaluating papers whose examination was conducted in the month of May. Due to the delay in conducting the examination and evaluating a few papers, the state board held up the TS interstate result for the current academic year.

In the first year, around 60.1% students have passed. The passing percentage for girls is 67.74% compared to 52.30% for the boys. The students of the second year have performed better than the first year newcomers, 68.86% of students have passed in the second year with 75.15% pass percentage among girls and 62.10% for the boys.

Telangana Intermediate Results Will be Declared Tomorrow 18th June 3pm Thank You @SabithaindraTRS Madam. pic.twitter.com/Zz0zluA5oY — Amir Ullah Khan AIMIM (@AmirUllahKhnMIM) June 17, 2020

The TS Inter results were declared by the Education Minister P.Satibha Reddy in a press conference that was held today. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) also conducts various common entrance tests (CETs) for the students to seek admission in professional degree programs.

The TS Inter Results are also available on various private result websites apart from the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App