Telangana TS Intermediate, inter result 2019 on 18th April: The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2019 is expected to be announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on the official website on Thursday, April 18– tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresults.net. To pass the examination, students are required to score atleast 35 per cent marks in aggregate in each subject.

Steps to check Telangana TS Inter Results 2019 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details under TS Inter Results 2019 tab.

Step 3: Verify all the details. Click on the submit button.

Step 4: Telangana Board inter result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully

Step 6: Download your scorecard. Print it for future use.

TS Telangana Inter result 2019: Passing criteria

To qualify the exams, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

In 2018, the pass percentage for 1st-year girl students was 69% boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd-year girl students was 73.25% while for boy students were 61%. Overall the pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35%. However, the overall pass percentage for 2nd-year students was 67.24%. Last year, the TSBIE declared the results a month after the IPE exams were ended.

In the previous year, about 70 per cent students qualified for the examination while 69 per cent passed in private colleges. On similar pattern, among other schools, the tribal welfare colleges registered 87 per cent, social welfare recorded 86 per cent, residential junior colleges marked with 81 per cent, model schools registered 68 per cent and aided colleges listed as 55 per cent.

