Telangana TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019, Manabadi Intermediate results 2019 @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will declare the results of intermediate Revaluation examination on today, May 27. The result is being released for the second time today after re-evaluation of the answer sheets of all students. The TS intermediate board result has been under scanner because of the alleged goof-up in declaring the result.

Telangana TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019, Manabadi Intermediate results 2019 @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will declare the results of intermediate Revaluation examination on today, May 27. The result is being released for the second time today after re-evaluation of the answer sheets of all students. The TS intermediate board result has been under scanner because of the alleged goof-up in declaring the result. The Telangana Board assessed all the copy to ensure parity. The high court directed to complete the process of re-verification by May 15.

A total of 23 students committed suicide after the results were allegedly false declared. The Telangana Board said that it especially will review the answer-sheet of 53 students and 23 who committed suicide.

Students can check their result on the official website,tsbie.cgg.gov.in . The result was available on their partner websites like manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in as well. Students can check their result via the app – ‘T App Folio’ -a government app.

The Telangana State Board conducted the intermediate part I and part II exams from February 27 to March 18 this year. The Inter I exams were held from February 27 to March 16 and the Inter II exams were held from February 28 to March 18.

Manabadi TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in , tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Ener registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of that copy.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will declare the results of intermediate Revaluation examination on today, May 27. The result is being released for the second time today after re-evaluation of the answer sheets of all students. The TS intermediate board result has been under scanner because of the alleged goof-up in declaring the result.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App