Telangana TS intermediate result 2019 to be announced on April 10 @bie.telangana.gov.in, know more about the pass marks here: The TS Intermediate first year exams were conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) from February 27 and were concluded on March 16, 2019, and the TS Intermediate second year exams were held from February 28 to March 18, 2019.

Telangana candidates who had appeared for TS inter 1st year and 2nd-year examination 2019 can check their respective results via the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – bie.telangana,.gov.im. The results will be declared by April 10, 2019. As per officials, the results for the intermediate examination which was concluded on March 18, 2019 will be announced by tomorrow.

As per officials, students can check their results at the official website which is tsbie.cgg.gov.in. More over the students can also avail their results from the government app-T APP Folio.

Meanwhile, the Board officials have advised the students to keep their admit cards ready so that the Telangana Intermediate 1 and 11 result can be quickly accessed.

The media had earlier claimed that the results for the Intermediate exams may be delayed this time as the state of Telangana is slated to go for polls on April 11, 2019 but now the officials have asked students to be ready as they are all set to declare results tomorrow i.e April 10, 2019.

As per records, this year around 9 lakh students have been appeared in the Intermediate exams held from February 28 and were concluded on March 18, 2019. The number of students registered for general exams were 4.7 lakh and for the vocational exams, the figure was 29,000 alone.

Steps to check TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2019:

Step 1: Check the official website of the board- bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link and new tab will open

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number details and relevant information to access the main page

Step 4: First and second-year result for the same will be in front of you

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: Take a print out for future references.

