TS Police Constable exam 2018: The Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Written Test or PWT results and answer keys have been released through the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination this year can log into the official website and check the answer keys and see if they have also qualified for the next round of the recruitment process.
According to reports, more than 44 lakh candidates had appeared for the TS Police Constable recruitment exam 2018. The examination was conducted by the board at 966 centres across the state. The result is available at tslprb.in.
Steps to check the TSLPRB Recruitment PWT result 2018 online?
- Log into the official website – tslprb.in
- Click on the link that reads, ‘Download PWT Result’
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, enter your Mobile Number and Password to sign in
- Sumit the details
- Your TSLPRB Constable exam result 2018 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print out for reference
How to download TSLPRB Recruitment exam Answer Keys 2018?
- Visit the official website – tslprb.in
- Click on the link that reads, ‘TSLPRB PWT Answer Keys’
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, you can see all the Question Paper Booklet Code-wise Correct Answers
- Download the PDF and take a print out for tallying your attempted answers in the prelim recruitment exam
