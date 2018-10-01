TS Police Constable exam 2018: The Telangana Police Constable exam result has been declared on the official website - tslprb.in. Candidates who had appeared can now check their PWT results and PWT answer keys by visiting the official website.

TS Police Constable exam 2018: The Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Written Test or PWT results and answer keys have been released through the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination this year can log into the official website and check the answer keys and see if they have also qualified for the next round of the recruitment process.

According to reports, more than 44 lakh candidates had appeared for the TS Police Constable recruitment exam 2018. The examination was conducted by the board at 966 centres across the state. The result is available at tslprb.in.

ALSO READ: NIT Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2018: Apply for 62 non-teaching vacancies by October 15, check details here

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Official notification for Group C and D vacancies to release soon @ ssc.nic.in, check details

Steps to check the TSLPRB Recruitment PWT result 2018 online?

Log into the official website – tslprb.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Download PWT Result’

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter your Mobile Number and Password to sign in

Sumit the details

Your TSLPRB Constable exam result 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for reference

How to download TSLPRB Recruitment exam Answer Keys 2018?

Visit the official website – tslprb.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘TSLPRB PWT Answer Keys’

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, you can see all the Question Paper Booklet Code-wise Correct Answers

Download the PDF and take a print out for tallying your attempted answers in the prelim recruitment exam

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Application process for Selection Posts Phase-VI to close soon @ ssc.nic.in, check details

ALSO READ: NIOS D.El.Ed Exam 2018 to be conducted in December, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More