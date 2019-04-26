Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training in Telangana has declared the TS POLYCET Result 2019 or Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result 2019 on its official website - polycetts.nic.in. Candidates can check the results through the official website with the help of the steps to download the Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 given below.

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has released the POLYCET 2019 result or Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test result 2019 on its official website – polycetts.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the POLYCET Entrance examination this year for admissions into various polytechnic courses in the state.

According to reports in a leading daily, an official from the Board said that the Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 will be declared on April 25 at 5:00 PM on the official website of the Board and students can avail their respective results from the same. Moreover, the authority has released a notice on the official website, which says “The objections/Corrections regarding POLYCET-2019 Examination key has to be sent to jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 23-04-2019 by 05:00 PM”.

Candidates are advised to check the results on the official website by following the instructions to download the Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 for their convenience, which has been given below.

How to check the Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training – polycetts.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 link

link On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the login details and submit online

The Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the link to go to the official website of State Board of Technical Education and Training: Official Website

The Board had conducted the POLYCET 2019 exam for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering /Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics /Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics /Institutions running as a 2nd shift in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State for the academic year 2019 – 2020.

