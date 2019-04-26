Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 Manabadi declared: The results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 has been declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana today on its official website- polycetts.nic.in, manabadi.co.in. Out of 1,03,591 candidates, 95, 850 were declared qualified the examination.

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 declared: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana declared the results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 today on its official website- polycetts.nic.in , manabadi.co.in. Students who had appeared for the Telangana Polytechnic examination can check the results through the official website. A total of 1,03,591 candidates had appeared for the examination and out of which, 95, 850 were declared qualified. The passing percentage of the examination is 92.53%.

TS POLYCET 2019 examination was conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm. The duration of the examination was two hours. It was conducted in offline mode. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on April 24, 2019, however, no result link is available on the official website.

Now, it is available on the official website. Check the direct link here.

Candidates qualifying the examination will be eligible for the admission to state-based polytechnic courses after counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had extended the last date for fees submission for the supplementary examinations applications for re-verification, re-counting. The new date is April 27. Earlier, the scheduled date is April 25, 2019.

TS POLYCET is conducted for the admission to Government. It is aided by Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state, Telangana.

Followed by the result, those who are placed in the merit list will be called for the counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes, as per their preference and rank which are secured in the examination.

