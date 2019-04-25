Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019 @ polycetts.nic.in, manabadi.co.in: The State Board of Technical Education and Training will declare TS Polycet Results 2019 on April 25 at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check the results on its official website-polycetts.nic.in. The results will show scores obtained in different subjects and aggregate marks.

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2019: The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test results will be declared today, i.e April 25 at 5 pm. The results will be declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Students who appeared for the tests can check their results on its official website-polycetts.nic.in, manabadi.co.in. In its latest notification, the state board had announced that the results of TS POLYCET examination will be declared on Thursday, April 25 at 5 pm. To check their result of TS POLYCET 2019, students will have to log on the official website.

Steps to check Telangana TS POLYCET Results 2019:

Step 1: Log on the official website of TS Polycet results

Step 2: Click on the link TS Polycet 2019 Results

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: After entering the particulars, click on check result

Step 5: The result will be declared on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out of your TS Polycet Result and download it for future reference.

The scorecard reflected on the screen will show marks obtained by the students in different subjects and aggregate marks. Rank lists of the exam will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Students have to secure at least 30 per cent marks to pass the exam. The candidates, who get shortlisted, will then sit for counselling and seat allotment. The State Board of Technical Education and Training will declare the schedule for counselling sessions after declaring the results.

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for admissions in any Polytechnic of their choice in the next academic year. However, the admissions will be done in accordance with merit and other rules related to admission. The board has released a notification that states all the details of admission counselling will be posted on the official website. The leading newspapers will also broadcast the notification post result declaration. TS POLYCET entrance test was held on April 16 from 11 am to 1 am for two hours and were conducted offline. Earlier, the results were slated to be declared on April 24.

