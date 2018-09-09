Telangana TS SET result 2018 result: The results of Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) has been declared by the Osmania University on the official website. The examination was conducted on July 15, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the results and answer keys from telanganaset.org.

Telangana TS SET result 2018 result: The Osmania University has released the result of Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) on Friday, September 7, 2018 on its official website – http://www.telanganaset.org. The University had conducted the State Eligibility Test on July 15 for candidates aspiring to become a Lecturer in colleges. According to media reports, around 50 thousand candidates had appeared in the examination this year.

The answer key of the TS SET 2018 exam has also been published on the official website. candidates can even tally their attempted answers in the exam, which was held for 29 subjects and one common paper. The exam started at 10 am and went on until 1:15 pm on the scheduled date. The examination was conducted by the university on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Office.

Steps to download TS.SET-2018 Results online:

Log into the official website Osmania University – http://www.telanganaset.org/

On the homepage, under the Latest Updates section, click on the link that reads, “TS.SET-2018 Results released.”

A PDF containing the qualified candidates’ roll numbers will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check if your roll number exists on the PDF file

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for if necessary for further reference

Click on this link to check your Roll Number: “TS.SET-2018 Results”

Candidates can click the following link to directly download the Answer Keys and results of TS SET 2018 Exam from the official website: http://www.telanganaset.org/

