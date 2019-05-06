Telangana TS SSC Class 10th results 2019 date: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) results are soon going to be declared on bse.telangana.gov.in. Scheduled to be announced on May 12, the results will be available on the official websites of the board. The examinations were organised by the board from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

Telangana TS SSC Class 10th results 2019 date: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) results are soon going to be declared on bse.telangana.gov.in. Scheduled to be announced on May 12, the results will be available on the official websites of the board. The examinations were organised by the board from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

The candidates who sat for the examination are eagerly waiting for their results. Many state boards have already announced the results and now, its turn for the Telangana board.

To make the process easier for you, we have listed down some websites to check your scores. As soon as the result is declared the official websites get down with traffic and then, you can directly go on these third-party websites to check your scorecard. Take a look!

1. bse.telangana.gov.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.cgg.gov.in

5. vidyatoday.in

7. vidyavision.com

9. manabadi.com

10. schools9.com

11. results.shiksha.

Here are steps to check the Telangana TS SSC Class 10th results from these websites:

Step 1: First, Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

Step 2: Now, find and click on the link that says SSC 2019 results present under the results section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and other details

Step 5: Results will appear on your screen.

Here are steps to check your scorecard via SMS.

The students need to register themselves by SMSing TS10ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 56263. Soon, they will receive their result on their mobile phones.

Touring the last year data, in 2018, out of 5,38,867 total students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The 10th board examination of Telangana board was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys. The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board comprised of two parts, depending on the examinations they organise. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education organises the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.

