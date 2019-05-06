Telangana TS SSC 10th results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) examination results are expected to be declared on May 12. The examination was scheduled from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

Telangana TS SSC 10th results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) examination results are expected to be declared on May 12 @ bse.telangana.gov.in. The examination was scheduled from March 22 to April 3, 2019.

The students who appeared for the examination are free to check their result on the official website. Some of the sites to refer to are mentioned below:

1. bse.telangana.gov.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.cgg.gov.in

5. vidyatoday.in

7. vidyavision.com

9. manabadi.com

10. schools9.com

11. results.shiksha

To clear the examination, the students need to bag at least 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored by the student out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

TS SSC class 10 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go on the official website which is bse.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

Step 2: Find and click on the SSC 2019 results present under the results section.

Step 3: Now, you will redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Provide the required credentials including roll number.

Step 5: Now, the result will flash on your screens.

The students are advised to take the screenshot of the result in phone or take a print out of it further use. The top subjects for assessment that will be added in the results (for a total score of 600), on this the Grade Point Average (GPA) will be calculated. The students should note that there will be no reevaluation of papers, but the candidates are free to apply for recounting or re-verification as per the rules.

The students are eagerly waiting for the results as many state boards have already released the results for their 10th and 12th class students.

Last year, the statistics went high with a total of 5,38,867 students appearing in the examination. The pass percentage in 2018 touched 83.78%. The Telangana 10th exam result data showed that the exam was passed successfully by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018.

