The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the results for SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exam 2018. Students can follow the steps given below to check and download the result online as soon as it is released by the Board.

TS SSC Class 10 supplementary results: The results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 supplementary exam results are all set to be released soon by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education on its official website.

Students who had failed to qualify in their first attempt and have appeared for the supplementary exam can check the official website of the board and download their result at bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year more than 5.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the TS SSC examination out of which only, 83.78% students have successfully cleared the Telangana SSC examination. The pass percentage of girls has been reportedly 85.14% and that of boys is 82.46%.

Students can follow the steps given below to download TS Supplementary results 2018:

Log in to the official website of the Telangana Board – bse.telangana.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “SSC Supplementary Result 2018” and click on the same Enter the required details such as roll number or registration number and click on submit button’ Your Supplementary result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

According to reports in leading daily, more than 50,000 students had appeared for the supplementary exam last year after failing to qualify the SSC examination in their first attempt.

To go to the official website of the Board and download the result directly, click here: http://bse.telangana.gov.in/

