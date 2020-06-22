Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has announced the TS SSC results for 2020 on their official website bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC exams are Class 10, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. This year, the board decided not to conduct the remaining exams and declared the results based on the previous internal assessment scores as the cases of Covid-19 cases in Telangana continue to surge. As of now, there are 7,802 cases of Covid-19 in Telangana.

In Telangana, around 5.3 lakh candidates will get their SSC results today. The exams were scheduled from March 23 to April 6 but were postponed to June 8 due to rapidly increasing coronavirus cases. Students can now visit the official website to check and even download the scores that are given to them based on their previous internal assessment grades.

TS SSC Results are available on bse.telangana.gov.in as ‘student wise grades’ and ‘school wise students grades’, follow the following instructions to check TS SSC Results:

-Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

-Opt for one option between ‘student wise’ and ‘school wise’.

-Enter your unique login credentials.

-Click on ‘view results’.

There are several unofficial websites as well that display the BSE Telangana results that include manabadi.com. Although keeping the authenticity of the results in mind, candidates should check results from official sites.

Students, who are unable to clear the exams this time, will be able to rewrite their exams. The dates for the same will be announced soon. The guidelines for the students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking will be declared soon. As per UGC guidelines, the classes in colleges and universities will commence in September this year.

