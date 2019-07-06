Telangana TS SSC Supplementary results 2019 LIVE updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the SSC or Class 10 supplementary result today, July 6, 2019. Candidates can check the steps to download the SSLC Supplementary results 2019 given below. The results will be available on manabadi.com, bse.telanagan.gov.in.

Telangana TS SSC Supplementary results 2019 LIVE updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the SSC or Class 10 supplementary result today via its official website, @ bse.telanagan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results via @ results.cgg.gov.in. So far, the results have said that the board will declare the TS SSC results 2019 at around 2 pm today, July 6, 2019. Websites including @ manabadi.com and @ manabadi.co.in can also be visited to check the Telangana inter supplementary result 2019.

The board had conducted the supplementary exams from June 10 to June 14 across Telangana. The examinations were conducted soon after the board released SSC, Class 10 examination on May 13, 2019. A total of 92.43 per cent of students had cleared the examination this year. Ahead of the TS SSC or Class 10 supplementary result 2019, the students are advised to stay patient and keep calm.

Here are the TS SSC supplementary result 2019 LIVE updates:

—TS SSC supplementary result 2019: Result Declaration Time and Venue

The SSC supplementary 2019 results will soon be declared in the office of the Director of School Education, Telangana in Hyderabad. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board as the results will be out anytime soon on www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

—TS SSC supplementary result 2019: Examination Details

The Telangana Board had conducted the TS SSC board supplementary examination from June 10 to June 24 for those students who failed to clear the examination at one attempt.

— TS SSC supplementary result 2019: Websites to download

Apart from the official websites, the students can consult these below-mentioned websites to check the TS SSC supplementary result 2019. The result is scheduled to be out at 2 pm.

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

manabadi.co.in

— TS SSC supplementary result 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website, @ bse.telangana.gov.in or the alternative websites mentioned above

Click on the ‘result’ link

Enter registration number/ roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

