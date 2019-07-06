Telangana TS SSLC Supplementary Results 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TSBIE has released the SSC or Class 10 supplementary result on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in today. Students can check the steps to download the Telangana State Board SSLC Supply Result 2019 given in this article.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the SSC or Class 10 supplementary result today, July 6, 2019, on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in. the candidates can also visit websites like @ manabadi.com and @ manabadi.co.into check the Telangana inter supplementary result 2019.

Candidates have been waiting for the result since long and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has finally declared the result online. TS SSC Supplementary Exams was held from June 10, 2019, to June 24, 2019.

Telangana TS SSLC Supplementary Results 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Login the official website i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which says ‘download result link’

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number, etc carefully

Step 5: Your TS SSC Supplementary Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Telangana TS SSLC Supplementary Results 2019: Steps to check result via SMS

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. They are advised to type 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263. The results will be received via text message

Telangana TS SSLC Supplementary Results 2019: Alternative websites

The Telangana Education board had conducted the SSLC supplementary exams for the students at various examination centres from June 10 to June 14 across the state.

