Telangana TS Supplementary Results 2019 @ bie.telangana.gov.in: The TS Supplementary Result 2019 is expected to release today, July 11, 2019, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019. TS Inter results are expected to be published on portals affiliated with the Telangana BIE including bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also login another official website, bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. to check their result.

The TS Supplementary Result 2019 will also be released on the third party result websites, manabadi.com.The TS Intermediate exam 2019 was conducted in the month of February and March and result for the same was announced on April 18, 2019. However, the supplementary exams schedule was revised after students and parents alleged “goof up” in the declaration of Intermediate exam results as over 3.82 lakh students have failed the examination. The TS Inter Supplementary Examinations was started on May 25 and ended on June 1, 2019.

Steps to check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they have to enter their roll number and login credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for future reference.

