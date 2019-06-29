Telangana TSBIE Inter supply result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) will soon release the TSBIE Inter Supply Exam Result 2019 on its official website - bie.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana TSBIE Inter supply result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is all set to declare the TSBIE Inter supplementary result 2019 soon on its official website –bie.telangana.gov.in. According to reports, the results will be released in the first week of July. All those who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official websites mentioned below.

The results will be published on the official website of the Board and as well as the third-party websites. The steps to download the results have been mentioned below for the convenience of the students.

Websites to check Telangana TSBIE Inter supply result 2019:

How to check the Telangana TSBIE Inter supply result 2019?

Visit the official website – bie.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TSBIE Inter supply result 2019 download “

“ On clicking, students will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

The Telangana TSBIE Inter supply result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

The TSBIE supplementary examination was conducted by the Board from May 16, 2019, till May 27, 2019, and the practical examinations began from May 28 which concluded on May 31, 2019. Reportedly, the TSBIE Inter Supply Result 2019 has been scheduled to release by Sunday, July 7, 2019. For further information regarding the results or any others, students can visit the official website of the Board.

