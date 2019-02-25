TSBIE Intermediate Exam Admit Card has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on the official website - bie.tg.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the hall tickets by following the steps given below.

TSBIE Intermediate Exam Admit Card 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has issued the admit cards or hall tickets for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2019 through its official website. All those who are going to appear in the examination can download their respective admit cards by logging into the website of the Board. Candidates will have to the official website of TSBIE has been given here:

How to check and download the TSBIE Intermediate Admit Card 2019?

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education as mentioned above

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the same and wait for the page to download

Step 4: Enter the registration number and submit

Step 5: The admit card or hall ticket of the Intermediate examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Direct link to download the TSBIE Intermediate Admit Card 2019: http://bie.tg.nic.in/

For more information regarding the examination and other necessary details, candidates can check the official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do;jsessionid=A2BA90CC35E89CF42A08F07EA8FEE71B

