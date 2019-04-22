Telangana TSBIE IPASE 2019: The date sheet for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) is released. The candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check out the date sheet by visiting the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), bie.telangana.gov.gov.in.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued the date sheet for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE). The Telangana IPASE examination will be organised in the month of May and June 2019. The practical examination is going to be held on June 1, 2019, and the environmental education exam will be held on June 3, 2019.

The Telangana IPASE exam will commence on May 16. The examination for the students of the first year will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the examination for the students of the second year will be conducted in the afternoon session, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The theory examination will start from May 16 with the mathematics paper, civics paper, Psychology paper sand Botany paper. The theory examination will conclude on May 27, 2019, with Modern Language Paper and Geography paper exam.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the TS 12th result on April 18, 2019. The pass percentage for the first year students was 59.8 per cent and for the second year students, the pass percentage was 58.25 per cent and for the second year, girls was 71.5 per cent.

The result for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) will be released in June. In the previous year, the result for the TSBIE IPASE exam was issued on June 8, 2018.

About TSBIE:

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or popularly known as TSBIE is a Board of education established in Telangana, India. It was founded in the year 2014. It is situated at Nampally, Hyderabad. The board controls the system of intermediate education in Telangana state. It executes and governs various activities including course division, conducting examinations, prescribing syllabus, granting affiliations to various colleges, providing support and direction to all the educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

