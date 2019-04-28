Telangana TSBIE supplementary exams 2019: The date sheet of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) Examination has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on the official website @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can download the date sheet from the official website. The examinations will be conducted in the months of May and June 2019. The TSBIE has also extended the last date to pay the fees for the supplementary exam.

Earlier, the candidates were required to pay the application fee from April 27, 2019. Now the new date is April 29, 2019. This statement was given during a press conference by Secretary A Ashok. However, those applying for re-verification of answer sheets have to pay the fee by April 27 on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

About TSBIE Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination 2019:

The Telangana IPASE examination will begin on May 16 with Mathematics paper I, II, Botany Paper I and II, Civics Paper I and II and psychology Paper I and II will be conducted.

On May 27, 2019, the examination will end with Modern Language and Geography exams. The examination for first-year students will be conducted in the forenoon session, from 9 am to 12 noon. The examination for second-year students will be held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Check out the complete date sheet here

TS inter Result 2019: Pass percentage

This year, the total pass percentage stands at 65 per cent.

For TS 1st Year, the first year pass percentage among boys is 53.15 per cent and girls are 62.2 per cent.

For TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage, among boys 58.2 per cent and among girls is 71.5 per cent.

For Government schools, the 1st-year pass percentage is 46 per cent and for the 2nd year, it is 63.1 per cent.

