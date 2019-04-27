TSLPRB SCT SI, ASI FPB Recruitment exam 2019: The TSLPRB will publish the preliminary answer keys for the SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB in a few days. Answer keys will be published on the official website at www.tslprb.in. TSLPRB has held the exam on Saturday. A total of 2791 candidates appeared in the examination.

TSLPRB SI, ASI Recruitment exam 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the preliminary answer keys for the SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB examination in a couple of days. The TSLPRB in a press release said that answer keys will be published on the official website at www.tslprb.in in a few days. The candidates have been advised to keep watching the home page of the recruitment board at tslprb.in.

TSLPRB has completed the Biometric Verification of the candidates for ensuring the unique identity of each candidate by using the digital fingerprints and digital photographs. The photos were captured earlier during the preliminary written test, said chairman TSLPRB V V Srinivasa Rao.

TSLPRB will be filling SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB posts through the examination that was conducted on April 27, Saturday.

TSLPRB has said that final written examinations for SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB posts have been conducted smoothly. It added that 88 per cent of the total candidates attended the Technical Test of SCT SI IT&C 89 per cent of the total candidates appeared in the Technical Test of SCT ASI FPB.

For SCT SI IT&C vacancies, 1911 candidates had submitted the applications, among these 1680 attended the final examination. While as 1220 candidates had applied for SCT ASI FPB, among these 1091 had participated in the examination. TSLPRB had set up three examinations centres in and around Hyderabad.

Direct link to check and download the notification 0n the official website: https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PressNotedated27thApril2019.pdf

