TSLPRB SI Admit Card 2018: Telangana TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018 has been released by the Telangana state-level police recruitment board or TSLPRB. Candidates appearing for the written examination can check the official website and download the TSLPRB SI Hall Tickets 2018 by signing in with their respective mobile numbers and passwords.

The examination will start at 10 am and will go on till 1 pm on the scheduled date. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination are advised to download the TSLPRB admit card from the official website – tslprb.in. The link for downloading the hall tickets have been activated and candidates need to sign in with their mobile number and password by following the steps given below.

Moreover, the candidates should note that the link for the admit card will remain active till 24th August 2018 after which it might be removed from the website. Hence, the candidates are d to download the admit card or hall tickets as soon as possible before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of the Board, tslprb.in Seach for the link that reads “Download the hall ticket” under the sub-inspector section on the homepage After clicking on the link candidates will be directed to a new page Here, enter your registration number and other necessary details Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the TSLPRB SI Exam Hall Ticket, click on this link: https://www.tslprb.in/

