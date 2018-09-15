TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana Public Sevice Commission has invited applications for the post of Professors through the official website. Interested candidates can start applying from today at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana Public Sevice Commission has released a notification for the recruitment of Professors and as per the notification the application process for the same has started on the official website of TSPSC from today, September 15, 2018. Those who are interested in applying to the posts can lo into tspsc.gov.in and check the details regarding the recruitment.

According to reports, the last date for filling up of the online application form has been scheduled for October 1, 2018. The candidates who are applying for the post should also note that they must possess a Masters degree in Science (M.Sc) with a PhD doctorate degree.

ALSO READ: AILET 2019: National Law University announces AILET 2019 exam date @ nludelhi.ac.in, check eligibility now

Moreover, the selection of the best candidates will be done on basis of a written test. Those who qualify the written exam will only be called for a PI or Personal Interview.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 24

Number of Professor posts: 3

Number of Assistant Professor posts: 14

Number of Associate Professor posts: 7

ALSO READ: NIELIT Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) results 2018 declared, check now @ nielit.gov.in

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the Professor position online:

Log in to the official website of Telangana Public Sevice Commission or TSPSC – Search for the recruitment/career link and click on it Now, click on the notification link Read the details in the notification Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option Candidates will be redirected to a different page Here, fill in all the details and click on the submit button Take a print out of the finally submitted application form

To go to the official website and apply online, click on this link: https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/

ALSO READ: RRB Group D 2018 admit card released: Here is all you need to know about the exam

Watch Video:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More